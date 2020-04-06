Heavy rains to hit coast region – Met department

Hawkers shelter from the rain at Ukunda showground, in Msambweni Constituency, December 22, 2019. The region will experience increased rainfall from tomorrow. [File, Standard]

Kenyans living at the coast should brace for heavy rainfall starting Tuesday, the Meteorological Department has said.The rains of above 70 millimetres, the department’s second-highest measurement grouping, are expected to hit parts of Taita Taveta, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale and Kitui counties. This is expected to last through to April 6, 2020. There will be moderate rains in parts of Tana River, Kajiado, Narok, Kirinyaga, Makueni, Mombasa and Kitui counties.

According to the weatherman, this will cumulatively be between 20-70 mm. "Light cumulatively rainfall below 20 mm expected the rest parts of Kenya," the Stella Aura-led department said. Marsabit, Turkana, Baringo and some parts of Samburu are expected to remain dry during the period under review.

Temperature Forecast 31st March – 6th April 2020



High daily-mean temperatures above 30?C expected over much of Northwest, Northeastern, eastern & Coastal Counties ?????. pic.twitter.com/66F522lslo — Kenya Met Department (@MeteoKenya) March 30, 2020

Temperatures in northwest, north-eastern, eastern and coastal counties will average above 30 degrees Celsius.Southeast and western counties will experience moderate temperatures of between 20 - 30 degrees Celsius.

"Low daily-mean temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius expected over central Kenya, central Rift valley and some parts of western counties," the weatherman added.

