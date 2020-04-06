Heavy rains to hit coast region – Met department
SEE ALSO :Weatherman: Rain to pound cities, major towns todayAccording to the weatherman, this will cumulatively be between 20-70 mm. "Light cumulatively rainfall below 20 mm expected the rest parts of Kenya," the Stella Aura-led department said. Marsabit, Turkana, Baringo and some parts of Samburu are expected to remain dry during the period under review.
Temperatures in northwest, north-eastern, eastern and coastal counties will average above 30 degrees Celsius.
Southeast and western counties will experience moderate temperatures of between 20 - 30 degrees Celsius.
Temperature Forecast 31st March – 6th April 2020— Kenya Met Department (@MeteoKenya) March 30, 2020
High daily-mean temperatures above 30?C expected over much of Northwest, Northeastern, eastern & Coastal Counties ?????. pic.twitter.com/66F522lslo
"Low daily-mean temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius expected over central Kenya, central Rift valley and some parts of western counties," the weatherman added.
