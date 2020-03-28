Trump says he might 'quarantine' New York state
SEE ALSO :The Trump year and his escapades"Because they're having problems down in Florida. A lot of New Yorkers are going down. We don’t want that. Heavily infected," Trump said. Later the US leader confirmed the idea on Twitter. A decision "will be made, one way or another, shortly," he said. The New York city area has been the most seriously hit by the COVID-19 virus in the United States.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.But New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who spoke with Trump earlier Saturday, said this issue did not come up in those discussions. "I don't even know what that means," Cuomo told a press briefing.
SEE ALSO :Cuba-US relations backslide five years after landmark thaw"I don't know how that could be legally enforceable. And from a medical point of view, I don't know what you would be accomplishing," Cuomo said. "But I can tell you, I don't even like the sound of it. Not even understanding what it is, I don't like the sound of it," the governor said
Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.