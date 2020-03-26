Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines
"If it were up to me, test the frontliners first and test them again after seven days. Doctors could be carriers themselves," Benito Atienza, vice president of the Philippine Medical Association told AFP. Three large Manila hospitals announced Wednesday they had reached full capacity and would no longer accept new coronavirus cases. Hundreds of medical staff are no longer accepting patients because they are undergoing 14-day self-quarantines after suspected exposure, the hospitals said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Just under 2,000 people had been tested in the Philippines as of Tuesday from those with severe symptoms and those considered most vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the elderly, those with life-threatening ailments, and pregnant women.
