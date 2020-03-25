Covid-19: List of people exempted from 10-hour curfew

Security officers patrol Lamu Island to enforce a curfew in 2014. President Uhuru has set countrywide dusk to dawn curfew. [File, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a daily curfew from 7 pm to 5 am effective Friday to contain the spread of the highly-contagious coronavirus.Already, 28 people have tested positive for the virus in Kenya. “All movement by persons not authorised to do so or not being medical professionalshealth workerscritical and essential services providers are prohibited between those hours,” Uhuru Kenyatta said. President Uhuru held that the measure will help keep Kenya “ahead of the curve” in containing the virus spread.

Medical Professionals & Health Workers National Security, Administration and Coordination Officers Public Health and Sanitation officers in the County Governments Licensed Pharmacies and Drug Stores Licensed Broadcasters and Media Houses Kenya Power & Lightening Company Limited Food Dealers, Distributors, Wholesalers & Transporters of Farm Produce Licensed Supermarkets, Mini-Markets and Hypermarkets Licensed Distributors and Retailers of Petroleum and Oil Products and Lubricants Licensed Telecommunication Operators and Service Providers Licensed Banks, Financial Institutions and Payment Financial Services Fire Brigade and other Emergency Response Services Licensed security firms

He said that the Government, both at the National and County levels, were implementing strict evaluation and monitoring protocol, “designed to proactively seek out and test persons who may be carriers of this virus.” Here is the full list of the providers of critical and essential services who are exempted from the curfew:

