Coronavirus: Galatasaray coach tests positive, ex-Real Madrid president is taken into intensive care

Galatasaray’s manager Fatih Terim [COURTESY]

Galatasaray’s 66-year-old manager Fatih Terim on Monday, March 23 took to social media to announce he had tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).Terim, who has had stints at Fiorentina and AC Milan revealed he was in hospital and asked people not to worry. “According to the test results made today, my Corona Virus result was positive, 'I'm in good hands at the hospital. Do not worry. About to communicate as soon as possible,” Terim posted on Twitter. In response, Galatasaray showed support for the boss, with an inspiring quote on togetherness.

Fernando Martín Álvarez was interim Real Madrid president between February and April 2006 [COURTESY]

“What did we not achieve when we put it shoulder to shoulder! We are with you, teacher! Once again,” they posted. Galatasaray also confirmed their vice-president Abdurrahim Albayrak and his wife had also contracted the virus.

According to news sources in Spain, Fernando Martín Álvarez, who was interim Real Madrid president between February and April 2006, is in intensive care after contracting Covid-19. The 72-year-old is reportedly getting treatment at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid.

Former Italy football captain Paolo Maldini [COURTESY]

Álvarez took over reigns at the Santiago Bernabeau following Florentino Perez’s resignation on February 27. Sadly, he stepped down after two months following the Real Madrid Board of Directors decision to call for elections. He resigned on April 26. This news comes days after former President Lorenzo Sanz died at the age of 46 after contracting the virus. According to English news outlet The Guardian, Sanz was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, March 17 following a three-day fever. San, who also had other respiratory problems suffered from kidney failure due to an infection and succumbed on Saturday night. "My father has just passed away. He did not deserve this ending and in this way. One of the best, bravest and hardest-working people I have ever seen. His family and Real Madrid were his passions," tweeted his son, Lorenzo Sanz Duran.

Former Italy football captain Paolo Maldini says he expects to recover from the coronavirus within a week. The 51-year-old, who is now AC Milan’s technical director, thanked his fans for the support shown through a video posted on Instagram."With this video, I wanted to thank all those people who expressed on social media their love and concern for my and my son's health. We are fine. We should be able to get rid of this virus within a week. Thanks for your continuing affection,” Maldini said on Instagram.

