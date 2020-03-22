Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attend a joint news conference in Rome, Italy July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian military will start sending medical help to Italy from Sunday in order to help it battle the new coronavirus after receiving an order from President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.Putin spoke to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday, the Kremlin said, saying the Russian leader had offered his support and help in the form of mobile disinfection vehicles and specialists to help the worst-hit Italian regions.Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world’s hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.The Russian Defense Ministry said military transport planes would deliver eight mobile brigades of military medics, special disinfection vehicles, and other medical equipment to Italy starting from Sunday.Russia itself has reported 306 cases of the virus, most of them in Moscow, and one coronavirus-related death.

