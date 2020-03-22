Egypt shuts churches as Zimbabwe confirms first case
SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reportedEgypt so far registered 285 confirmed coronavirus cases including eight deaths. The country’s Coptic Orthodox Church on Saturday ordered all its churches to shut their doors and suspend masses for two weeks over coronavirus fears, it said in a statement. The church also banned visits to monasteries and closed condolences halls attached to churches, it added. Each parish will name only one church for funeral prayers and the sermons will be restricted to the family of the deceased. In South Africa, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen by 52 to 202, with the first cases recorded in the Free State province. The virus has multiplied in Africa more slowly than in Asia or Europe, but the number of cases has started to rise more rapidly in South Africa in recent days.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.