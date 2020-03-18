Football continues to lead by example in the fight against coronavirus

United States Men’s National team footballers Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic in a past match [COURTESY]

As experts brainstorm trying to come up with a possible containment method for the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19), football is also playing its part is seeing the virus ceases from spreading.Last week, GameYetu ran stories on top footballers in Europe donating large sums of cash to help fight COVID-19. The likes of Sadio Mane, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Man United legends Ryan Giggs-Gary Neville either donated cash, opened fundraisers or made a facility their owned free to use for those tasked with handling people with the virus. Also, football club owners, as well as clubs, have transformed their facilities into centres critical to the fight against COVID-19. This week, more footballers jumped aboard and pledged to support the cause.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna [COURTESY]

Here is an update of some touching stories GameYetu stumbled upon in its quest to keep you always updated with coronavirus developments in the world of sport:Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna sent a message of hope to the world while in isolation, donating one million euros (£924,000) to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today, we are all aware of the difficulties of the situation that surrounds us. Today we all play in one team. Let's be strong in this fight and be unanimous. If we can help someone safely, let's do it. Good comes back.” Said the Lewandowski’s according to Polish news outlet. “The situation affects each of us, we do not choose, so once again we ask: Let us follow the recommendations, listen to those who know each other well. Let's be responsible. We believe that we will return to normal soon. Let's be together, let's be in solidarity,” they added.

Bayern Munich pair Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich in action []COURTESY

Bayern Munich duo Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich on Friday, March 20 launched the #WeKickCorona campaign, with both contributing 500,000 euros each. The money is meant for local food banks, purchasing medical equipment in hospitals, homeless shelters, and all those in need of immediate help amid the coronavirus crisis in Germany. Several other Germany players including Mats Hummels, Jonas Hector, Julian Draxler, Leroy Sane and Benedikt Howedes have since joined and contributed. "Germany is at a standstill. As professional footballers, we lead a healthy and privileged life. In these difficult times, we feel it is our duty to take responsibility," the duo wrote on the platform.

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic [COURTESY]

Borussia Monchengladbach players offered to give up their salaries to help curb the coronavirus pandemic "The team has offered to forgo salary if it can help the club and its employees. I am very proud of the boys. It's a clear signal we stand together for Borussia, in good times and in bad. They want to give something back to the club and therefore also to all the fans who support us," Monchengladbach's sporting director Max Eberl said.United States Men’s National team footballers Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams have teamed up to provide assistance to a non-profit organization in partnership with a member of the nationwide network of food banks to help feed those back home who are impacted by COVID-19.

“Disinfect your hands as much as possible, clean your hands for at least 30 seconds”



Sadio Mané’s message to Senegalese people. The #Liverpool striker also sent a donation of 30M FCFA (around 45 000€) to health authorities in #Senegal #covid19 pic.twitter.com/9B3D7HMaX0 — Babacar Diarra (@BabsDiarra) March 17, 2020

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic [COURTESY]

“I think it’s a really important time that we all need to come together and help those that are really most in need. Before this coronavirus, there were already 37 million Americans with food insecurity. Obviously, with this virus going around, that’s just going to grow substantially,” Pulisic said in a Twitter video.According to the BBC, Liverpool forward Sadio Mane on Tuesday, March 17 made a donation of around 45,000 euros (Sh5.1 million) to the national committee fighting the COVID-19 in his home, Senegal.Mane’s agent shared a video on Twitter of the Liverpool forward urging his Senegalese compatriots to take the virus 'extremely seriously’ and also to disinfect their hands to prevent the virus from spreading. Mane decided to make the donation 'spontaneously when he saw the evolution of the situation'.The most-prolific nomadic striker of all time Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Tuesday launched a fundraiser to help fight COVID-19. According to BBC, Ibrahimovic made two donations of 50,000 euros (Sh5.6 million). The fundraiser reportedly raised 109,652 euros (sh12 million) an hour after he put it up on Instagram.“Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love. I decided, together with the people who are working with me, to create a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals and to use my communication power to spread the message wider. It’s a serious issue and we need a concrete help that’s not just about a video. I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away. Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them! Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! And remember: if the virus doesn’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus!” the Swede posted on his Instagram.German national team footballers on Wednesday, March 19 revealed they would donate 2.5 million euros (sh284 million) to help curb the Covid-19 crisis. "We need to look after each other in times like this. We in the national team have been thinking and we are going to donate to a good cause," said Manuel Neuer, Germany’s first-choice goalkeeper. Players including Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich posted videos on their Instagram accounts, informing the public of the initiative. "There was very quick agreement on the fact that we wanted to make a gesture as a team," said national team director Oliver Bierhoff.Dublin Stadium, Ireland’s biggest sports facility has been transformed into a drive-thru coronavirus testing site. The 80,000 capacity stadium is expected to handle at least eight cars every 15 minutes. It will operate for seven days a week, 12 hours a day. Medical professionals in London will have a place to rest thanks to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic, who will reportedly fund the service. "It was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff. Mr Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation," Chelsea said.Ex-Man United stars Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville will allow NHS workers to use reside in their two hotels free of charge. Neville made the announcement on Wednesday, March 18. The Hotel Football at Old Trafford and the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester City Centre will be shut from March 22 to allow healthcare workers to rest in between their shifts.“We have taken this decision as we believe in being proactive and decisive. We feel that we have a responsibility to protect our team members and as shareholders we have put together the resources to put us in the best position to do this,” said Neville.English news outlets reported on Tuesday 10, March 2020 Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min had made a donation of around 64,000 pounds (sh7.6 million), which translates to around 100 million South Korean won to a non-profit fighting Covid-19. “Even though it is far away from me, as we face increased corona damage, I wanted to ensure Covid-19 no longer spreads, and to the vulnerable, I hope it will help you a bit," said the South Korean.

