No Sunday service? Here are ways you can spend the day

When you think about your perfect Sunday, it could involve going to church, socialising, watching football, going out for brunch and for introverts it could involve sleeping in and binge-watching. Unfortunately, most people have suddenly found themselves prohibited from socializing and had their lives turned upside down as the Government imposed unprecedented restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus. Most churches across the country have suspended their services until further notice and Kenyans have been urged to stay at home unless on essential business.

SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported

Following these restrictions, millions have found themselves stuck with endless free time, not knowing what to do during home isolation. However, here are some ways to spend your Sunday;

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

Spending your Sundays with friends and family is beneficial for your social life but some alone time without outside influence is also vital for self-growth. Being alone gives you the opportunity to reflect, clear your mind, improve your creativity, do the things that you want to do, and also plan to meet new people.

SEE ALSO :China confirms virus spreading between humans

To enjoy your solitude to the maximum, simply stay inside and turn off your phone so that you aren't bothered by emails, text messages, Twitter and Facebook notifications.Regular exercise is essential for supporting a healthy immune system by preventing weight gain, boosting your mood and keeping you as healthy as possible during this challenging global pandemic. In light of the coronavirus outbreak, many gyms and workout studious have been closed. But since your body is responsible for the state of your mind, it’s vital to engage regular exercises at home. Many fitness experts, gyms, apps and studios are doing their part to help you stay in shape after a busy week.

SEE ALSO :Factbox: What we know about the new coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

For those who don’t have gym equipment, starting a home workout routine through instructor-led videos either live or prerecorded can keep you busy and physically active during this period.We all have hobbies that we forget about due to the busy schedules we have. Whether it's writing, blogging, reading, painting or cooking, you should use your free time on Sunday to do such activities that you normally can't do. Find a hobby that either lets you blow off some steam, gets the creative juices flowing or refreshes you in some way now that you have lots of free time at your disposal. Such hobbies will keep you busy and you will not feel the pinch of social distancing.

SEE ALSO :Travelers to be screened for ‘Chinese’ coronavirus- Government

As the nation advocates for stay-at-home policy, your family will be your only company for weeks of coronavirus-induced isolation. Many parents are staring in shock at their children as their tempers flare. It’s the first Sunday since the schools closed, and as a parent you need to figure out how to work from home and juggle homeschooling, meal preparation and other family dynamics. Today is the perfect day to put your plans in place on how the new week will pan out. Planning meetings, phone calls, setting deadlines for tasks, or even personal items like your food menus, you can get a head start on your entire week in advance. Engage your kids in indoor activities such as onboard games, card games, soccer in the backyard etc. Such activities will keep your kids active and tighten the family bond.Take a keen look around your home and you will realize there’s always something to fix. Regular home maintenance can protect you from all kinds of domestic hazards and save you a lot of money you would otherwise waste on expensive repairs later on. Clean up around the house, there are always some dishes that need taking care of. No matter how tidy we might be, somehow there are always some pieces of clothes that need to be put back in their place or a fridge that needs thorough cleaning etc. Cleaning up on Sunday while social distancing will have you ensure that everything is in place before a new week begins.Sometimes, the best way to filter out our week is to write something about it. Starting a blog has multiple benefits; it’s a fun and creative way to spend your time and it allows you to read the feedback and get alternative points of view from your readers. In case you’re not sure or your writing skills are not well developed yet, you can take advantage of the many online websites that provide textual assignments that help polish up the text for you before you publish it.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.