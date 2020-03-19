Nairobi fumigated as fight against Covid-19 intensified- Photos

Ministry of health workers at GPO bus station, Nairobi. Kenya is taking more preventive measures in the fight against the coronavirus. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Fumigation in Nairobi City has begun as City Hall joined the global community in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.A total 215 health workers were Thursday deployed across Nairobi County where they began the fumigation exercise aimed at sanitizing public and crowded spaces and areas prone to be epicenters for the spread of the deadly Covid-19. Another 200 public health officers that were on leave have also been recalled by the County health department to assist in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.The officers fumigated the Wakulima and Muthurwa markets, GPO bus station, Tea room, Nyamakima Matatu terminus, Kencom bus station, Kirinyaga road, City Hall way, Khoja Matatu terminus, Aghakan walk, City Hall premises, sitting benches next to Hilton hotel, Kenya Archives area, shoe stall located near bus stops and on poles and vehicle barriers erected in the city. PSV vehicles were also fumigated using chlorine.

Nairobi County Health Deputy Director Wilson Langat said that the exercise would continue until the spread of the disease is contained. “We are also going to recall those that recently retired to assist in our operations. We are targeting hotspots especially where the public seat and at bus stations” said Langat.He called on transport service providers to ensure that at every station there is running water and soap so that passengers clean their hands before boarding and after alighting. “Sanitizers are also encouraged although the most effective method would be the use of water. This exercise is a continuous one and should continue until our environment is sanitised,” added Langat. Starehe Sub-county health officer Charles Kibue, said the county had roped in health officers from the 17 sub-counties to carry out the exercise.“The fumigation will go on continuously for around 14 days. The decision to begin with the city is because it has a lot of transit of people coming in and out,” said Kibue. The fumigation exercise will then progress into buildings across the city after more equipment has been availed by the Ministry of Health. Kenya has so far reported seven cases of coronavirus.

