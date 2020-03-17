How African countries squandered opportunities to contain COVID-19

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna (left) accompanied by Health Cabinet Secretary Minister Mutahi Kagwe by address members of the press at Afya House on coronavirus. [George Njunge, Standard]

When Egypt confirmed its first coronavirus case on February 14, 2020, Africa shivered and many countries were on the alert button.Other cases were later noted in other countries in Algeria, Tunisia, and Morocco. The virus that had looked alien to Africa had just jetted in from China and Europe. Nigeria noted the first case on March 28, becoming the first West African country to have a COVID-19 case. Today, Nigeria confirmed its third case in a Nigerian man who had flown in from the UK and later developed symptoms after 14 days of isolation. South Africa confirmed her first COVID-19 case on March 5 but didn’t panic. As of last week, the South African soccer league was still running as normal.

But on Sunday resident Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of National Emergency and Disaster after the number of coronavirus patients alarmingly rose from 52 to 62. As of today, March 17, South Africa’s numbers are at 64, despite confirming the first case just twelve days ago. Another grim situation is unfolding in Egypt, probably a country where the government took time to put down measures to curb the spread of the virus. Egypt has clocked 166 confirmed cases. Egypt and Algeria currently lead the charts of coronavirus deaths with four mortalities as Morocco comes second with one death.

Just close to Kenya, Rwanda confirmed the first case on Saturday, March 14, and by yesterday the number had shot to seven. On Monday, Government Spokesman retired Colonel Cyrus Oguna maintained that Kenyan cases are three with three pending suspected cases.

On Tuesday Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that the number had increased to four, the affected case having had flown in from London. The numbers could rise as 14 people are still isolated at the Kenyatta National Hospital, plus a 47-year old man who was put under quarantine in Kericho County yesterday. Looking at the rise in numbers experienced in African countries, Nigeria stands out as the most effective in managing the spread of the disease as of now. Nigeria has maintained a low number of positive cases despite having confirmed the first case earlier than Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Ghana among many others. The big question is: What could Kenya and other countries learn from Nigeria, which has so far maintained a small number of infections?

According to the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) Chairman Peterson Wachira, the Nigerian health system and planning is what probably brings the difference in numbers. Speaking to Standard Digital, Mr Wachira said Nigeria’s experience with containing the spread of Ebola from neighbouring countries Guinea and Sierra Leone may have been pivotal in containing COVID-19. He said that Abuja seemingly activated response mechanisms like isolations earlier and sealed the danger points in advance. Wachira said that Kenya had not prevented a seriously contagious infection and its health systems were being put to test for the first time. However, he said the government has directed its energies in the right direction by banning public and social gatherings, closing schools and restricting flights.

“Kenya is better off because it put restrictions earlier,” he said. However, he noted that Nigeria's first case which was confirmed immediately and this may have helped the authorities to contain the spread. Wachira said that this is because late detections come at a cost when several people have been infected by the person if not under quarantine. According to the medic, Ethiopia, which has five confirmed cases can count itself lucky after taking longer to react.After having led the Ebola Volunteers who battled the deadly disease in West Africa, Wachira said Kenyan can derive several lessons from their experience. A key area is the protection of the medics whom he said need to be well equipped to keep them healthy for their duty. “Once the medics are infected, some of their colleagues run away which affects service delivery and containing the spread,” he stated. He recalled how some medics died on duty while treating Ebola patients and that dealt a major blow to the intervention measures. Besides being ill-equipped, he said fear-mongering and fake news nearly brought the battle with Ebola to a halt-something he said could be experienced with COVID-19 intervention. “The rumours and fake news made some people not to go to the hospital,” he remarked. Similarly, World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus also warned against fake news saying that it would jeopardise the intervention efforts. “The fight against rumours and misinformation is a vital part of the battle against this virus,” Dr Tedros said in a WHO press conference on March 5.?

