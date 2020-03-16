Coronavirus: Tanzania announces its first case

Tanzanian Ministry of Health has confirmed its first case of Coronavirus on Monday. The Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said the first positive patient in the country is a 46-year-old woman, who returned from Belgium on Sunday and was aboard RwandAir plane. She passed by Sweden and Denmark and entered the country via Kilimanjaro International Airport.

According to the report by the ministry, the patient was checked at Kilimanjaro International Airport but did not show any signs of being infected by the virus. She started feeling unwell later at a hotel and was taken to Mt. Meru Referral Hospital in Tanzania where her blood samples were taken to Jamii National Laboratory in Dar Es Salaam where it was confirmed she tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19). According to the ministry, the patient is in isolation and in stable condition.

Tanzania becomes the third East African country to confirm a Coronavirus case after Kenya and Rwanda.

