Coronavirus: Tanzania announces its first case
According to the report by the ministry, the patient was checked at Kilimanjaro International Airport but did not show any signs of being infected by the virus. She started feeling unwell later at a hotel and was taken to Mt. Meru Referral Hospital in Tanzania where her blood samples were taken to Jamii National Laboratory in Dar Es Salaam where it was confirmed she tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19). According to the ministry, the patient is in isolation and in stable condition.
Tanzania becomes the third East African country to confirm a Coronavirus case after Kenya and Rwanda.
