Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria acquitted of hate speech charges
SEE ALSO :Witnesses decline to testify in Kuria caseThe High Court gave the AG's office a period of one year to do so. The ruling was made after an application by his defence team to have the charges dropped. Kuria had been released on a Sh5 million bond with an alternative of Sh1 million cash bail before Chief Magistrate Daniel Ogembo.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Gatundu South legislator was also acquitted of hate speech charges last year before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi sitting at the Milimani Law Courts saying the prosecution’s evidence was not enough. Kuria was accused of inciting violence against ODM leader Raila Odinga and his wife Ida on September 5, 2017, in Wangige market, Kiambu County.
SEE ALSO :BBI intrigues: Crowd attempts to block Murkomen, Kuria from VIP daisChief Magistrate Francis Andayi sitting at the Milimani Law Courts said the prosecution’s evidence was not enough. The state accused Kuria of inciting violence against Raila and his supporters during the campaigns ahead of October 26, 2017, repeat presidential elections.
