At least 43 killed in attack on Burkina Faso villages
SEE ALSO :Thirty-five civilians killed in Burkina Faso after army repels militant attackCorinne Dufka, West Africa director for New York-based Human Rights Watch, said Sunday’s attack was one of six incidents in northern Burkina Faso since the start of the year that the organization is investigating in which vigilante fighters allegedly killed civilians or suspected jihadists. A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. President Roch Marc Kabore signed a law earlier this year providing support to local vigilantes, including two weeks of military training, unspecified equipment, healthcare and bonus payments.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Even before the law was adopted, there were an estimated 40,000 vigilante groups called koglweogo - “guardians of the bush” in the Moore language - that have sprouted up in response to instability across the country. Some of them have faced allegations they massacred civilians - charges they deny.
SEE ALSO :35 civilians killed in double Burkina Faso attackJihadists, many transplants from neighboring Mali, have repeatedly stoked ethnic conflict by closely associating themselves with the Fulani, causing Fulani civilians to bear the brunt of reprisals by soldiers and vigilantes. Last year was Burkina Faso’s deadliest in recent memory, and the violence has continued unabated this year. Two attacks in northern Burkina Faso in January killed 36 and 39 people, respectively, and gunmen killed 24 people in an attack on a church in February. The violence has forced more than half a million from their homes and made much of the north ungovernable.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.