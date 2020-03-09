Why women are better planners and men less moody
- Men are more likely to be diagnosed with autism while women have higher rates of mood disorders and Alzheimer’s disease.
- Men and women react differently to post traumatic stress disorders. For women, the symptoms tend to be self-blaming while for the men, their responses are expressed externally; to things and people around them.
- Formulation of medicines can be influenced by gender. A review by neurologist Georgia Hodes suggests that drugs that work successfully on male patients may not work as effectively on female patients.
- Women can better locate objects than men. Little wonder that women are the better planners.
- A 2017 neuroscience study by neurobiology and behaviour expert Larry Cahill showed that men were twice as likely as women to become alcoholics and drug abusers.
- Men are 40 per cent more likely than women to develop schizophrenia.
