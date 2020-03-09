What you didn't know about Suleiman Dori Ramadhani
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Dori sat his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education in 1998 at Tudor Secondary School. He proceeded to study information technology but dropped out due to lack of fees. The then hopeful Dori and a friend called Dalainea teamed up to sell charcoal and firewood to make ends meet as his mother was bedridden. In 2001, he came to Nairobi to do some menial jobs among them selling phones. The money he saved helped him enroll for a Community Development diploma at Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) College. Dori also took computer packages at the time. He was elected Member of Parliament in March 2013 and reelected in August 2017 on an ODM ticket, under the then National Super Alliance (NASA). In the National Assembly, he was a member of the Departmental Committee on Lands and Natural Resources and also a member of the Departmental Committee on Public Works, Roads & Transport. Until his demise, he was a businessman who owned among other businesses a clearing and forwarding company at the port of Mombasa and had interests in the transport sector. Dori leaves behind his wife, a boy and a girl. He will be buried on today at 4 pm according to Muslim customs.
