A five-storey hotel reportedly housing quarantined coronavirus patients has collapsed in southeastern China leaving up to 70 people trapped under the rubble. The Xinjia Hotel in the city Quanzhou collapsed just after 7pm local time on Saturday, according to local media reports. At least 34 people have been pulled from the rubble by 10pm, with around 36 more feared to be still trapped underneath.

Video from the scene shows emergency workers combing through the wreckage in a bid to save victims of the accident. There were no immediate reports of death following the building's collapse, and it is not yet clear what caused it. State media confirmed the hotel had been used to observe people who had come into close contact with coronavirus patients.

The hotel was built in 2018 for business travellers and has at least 80 rooms. The number of people infected with coronavirus has surpassed 102,000 across the world and caused 3,480 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far is 80,651. The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China was 3,070 as of the end of Friday, up by 28 from the previous day. The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 28 new deaths. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, 21 people died. The official Xinhua News Agency said the committee responsible for working safety under the State Council, China's cabinet, has sent an emergency working team to the site.

