River Jordan is now clear of crocodiles, says Raila
SEE ALSO :GEMA’s views of the BBI“I want to reassure you and thank President Kenyatta for his intervention to clear the reptiles from the river to allow us reach the destination,” he said in Masat, Ugenya, during the burial of Kahawa Wendani (Kiambu County) MCA, Cyrus Omondi, who died in India. Raila likened the unfolding Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) political discourse to the Ujamaa philosophy of former Tanzanian President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere. “Nyerere brought Ujamaa in Tanzania and championed unity regardless of the Tanzanians’ diverse ethnicity. This is the foundation we want to build in Kenya,” he added. Several Jubilee politicians from Kiambu, led by Governor James Nyoro and former governor William Kabogo, declared support for the BBI being driven by Raila and President Kenyatta. The family of the late MCA demanded investigations into his death.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.They had asked President Kenyatta and Raila to ensure the cause of death is established. Omondi’s mother Millicent Achieng said she had forgiven any person who might have killed her son, while his brother Felix Otieno described him as a respectful and caring man. “My brother was a devoted family man, a listener who was a good friend to many people,” he said. Raila and Nyoro pledged to ensure the death was fully investigated.
SEE ALSO :The wars in Uhuru and Raila political parties
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.