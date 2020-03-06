Mandatory screening as State trains over 1,000 medics to fight coronavirus

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe who is also chair of National Emergency Response Committee, when he addressed a press conference over the coronavirus in Nairobi last week. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced a mandatory screening at all entry points to ensure the country is free from coronavirus.Speaking during the launch of an isolation centre at Mbagathi Hospital on Friday, Kagwe said no one will be allowed into the country flying or walking without being screened at all borderpoints. “We are screening everyone at the borderpoints. No one is going to come to Kenya without being screened in all our borders even if walking on foot,” he said. He added that the Health ministry has set base in all airports and all entry points, including Namanga and Busia, to ensure everyone is screened.

SEE ALSO :President Uhuru forms team to deal with coronavirus

Kagwe said his ministry is working with neighbouring countries to ensure vigilance. “We have met officials from EAC countries to cross-border enhance vigilance,” said the CS.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Kagwe said the government has trained over 1,100 medics and deployed them at the facility and others such as the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in preparation for any outbreak. “1,100 health workers have been trained and deployed in various facilities across the country, beginning with JKIA to handle any eventuality,” he said.

SEE ALSO :Get ready, President orders Mbagathi Hospital

CS Kagwe said the government has also secured requisite equipment for the workers as a safety measure for the medics that would be handling the victims should the virus finds its way in the country. He said the government is working with Red Cross, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US CDC to monitor the situation. To reduce the chances of the virus spread, the government has banned all conferences of an international nature in Kenya for 30 days. “There will be no one travelling to Kenya for a conference of more than 15 peoples in the next 30 days.” He also said that Kenyans are not allowed to attend international conferences of more than 15 people for the next 30 days.

SEE ALSO :Mbagathi Hospital isolation ward to be finalised tomorrow- Health CS

The ban has also affected the Kenya Open that was to be hosted in Nairobi’s Karen Golf Course following the outbreak. “The Kenya open that was to be hosted in Karen has been postponed for 30 days as we monitor the situation,” he said.Kagwe said the 21-member committee is cascading their work downwards to other sectors to help create awareness among Kenyans on hygiene following the outbreak. “We will engage matatu sector and Boda boda operators through Ministry of Transport to improve hygiene beginning next week,” he added.

SEE ALSO :Isolation ward at Nairobi's Mbagathi to be opened today

He said the government will educate Kenyans on the disease and general hygiene through free SMS. “The government in connection with Safaricom has launched a free SMS service about the diseases, what to do and general hygiene.”He said the government will allow an empty aircraft from Italy to come and pick Italy nationals who are stranded in the country following last week’s ban on Italy flights to Kenya. “We have temporarily lifted the Italy Airlines ban and allowed a single aircraft to come and carry people who were affected by the earlier ban.” CS Kagwe told Kenyans to ignore fake news being peddled on social media about the virus and instead rely on the government for quick and accurate information. “There is a lot of information out there we need hence we want to tell Kenyans to be careful with what they are consuming and instead seek clarifications which we will readily give,” he said. President Uhuru Kenyatta seven days ago unveiled a 21-member committee headed by Kagwe and directed it to establish an isolation centre at Mbagathi Hospital to handle expected coronavirus cases.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.