Coronavirus: Kenyans furious as state allows flights from China

File photo of a plane belonging to China Southern Airlines on the runway at JKIA, Nairobi. [Standard]

Allowing flights from the virus hit China is precarious, Kenyans have told the government.

The government announced Wednesday that China Southern Airlines had resumed its flights from Guangzhou, one of the hotbeds of the novel coronavirus, to Nairobi.The airline has four flights a week. The Ministry of Health advised 239 passengers who arrived in the country yesterday to quarantine themselves for 14 days after being cleared at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. World Health Organisation notes 14 days as the incubation period, effectively meaning symptoms begin to appear 14 days after contracting the virus.

SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported

The arrival of the passengers has overwrought Kenyans who fear the country might be unable to contain the highly contagious virus if it is imported. Kenyans took to social networks to express displeasure on the government’s move with some of them saying it is tantamount to risking their lives. Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr questioned MoH’s self-quarantine suggestion as a prevention and control measure.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Kenyan Government: "We cannot bring home 100 Kenyan students from Wuhan. They might come with #coronaviruskenya. We can only allow planes from China with Chinese tourists flying in and out of Kenya. Thank u Members of the Press!" We r in a messed up country. Coronavirus is here! — juma G. ???????? (@jumaf3) February 26, 2020

Other countries have imposed travel bans, visa restrictions and suspended flights to and from China but Kenya we let them in like nonsense. What the is the problem with us really?? ????#coronaviruskenya — KIPROTI?H GENERALI???????? (@ItsKiprotich1) February 26, 2020

This is exactly what Iran's Deputy health Minister said and he himself tested positive

Be watchful ye careless kenyan leaders. This virus is no respecter of position #coronaviruskenya pic.twitter.com/gilqwUzIFU — Joshua Omido (@Omido_jr) February 27, 2020

In the wake of the Ebola pandemic all flights to west Africa were cancelled!What is it in China that is more valuable than our health.....Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta what are you doing! #JKIA #coronaviruskenya pic.twitter.com/TzVzCJ02vb — FELIX™ ???? (@mgettoh_254) February 27, 2020

“Self-quarantine is an oxymoron. We are inviting coronavirus with a bouquet of flowers,” the legislator tweeted. Other disappointed tweeps asked how the passengers can voluntary isolate themselves considering some are tourists or came for business.

SEE ALSO :China confirms virus spreading between humans

Why are you guys allowing flights from China yet most 1st World countries are suspending flights from China?

Are we better prepared to handle a coronavirus outbreak compared to the 1st World countries?#CoronaVirusKenya @SpokespersonGoK @KEMRI_Kenya https://t.co/CfjxwW4eSe — KOT ???????? (@KOT_Loyals) February 27, 2020

Some have asked MPs and Senators to compel the government to put in place austerity measures that would secure the country from the killer virus.The deadly novel coronavirus has already spread to over 40 countries prompting fears of a pandemic. More than 74,000 people have been infected by the virus in China and hundreds more in other countries. As a consequence, airlines have suspended flights in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Kenya alongside her two East African neighbours Rwanda and Tanzania suspended flights in January

SEE ALSO :Factbox: What we know about the new coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Despite suspending flights to China, Kenya has been allowing other airlines from china in the country. As Kenyans express fears on Social media platforms, government spokesman Cyrus Oguna said there is no cause for alarm "because all precautionary measures are in place and everybody who comes into the country is screened adequately."

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.