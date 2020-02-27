State on the spot over travellers from China
SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reportedGovernment Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna, however, said there was no cause for alarm "because all precautionary measures are in place and everybody who comes into the country is screened adequately." People screened "Those people coming from China have been screened. Nobody gets on a plane without screening to ensure they are not at risk," said Oguna.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.He stated that stringent measures have been put in place at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, including mandatory screening. "This is to ensure that everybody is safe. Those who leave the airport are expected to self-quarantine. These are precautionary measures to ensure that nobody is put at risk of infection," he said.
SEE ALSO :China confirms virus spreading between humansWhat is puzzling many is that the government has maintained that the Kenyan students stuck in Wuhan town will not be evacuated because they are better off in China. Despite the families of the 91 students pleading with the State to bring back their children, government officials stuck to their guns and said they would send them Sh1.3 million for daily upkeep. By Monday, Kenya had investigated 15 suspected cases of Covid-19 with all tests coming back negative.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.