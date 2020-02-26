Gnabry scores twice as Bayern crush Chelsea 3-0 in Champions League

Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring against Chelsea in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 [COURTESY]

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich trips and falls, leaving the ball to Chelsea's Jorginho duringa Champions League tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 [COURTESY]

Robert Lewandowski leads Bayern Munich celebrations after scoring ina Champions League tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 [COURTESY]

Serge Gnabry’s double and a Robert Lewandowski strike inspired German champions Bayern Munich to a 3-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday night, February 25 in a Champions League last 16 tie at Stamford Bridge.The 24-year-old (Gnabry) scored two goals in the space of four minutes before the Polish striker got Bayern’s third in the late 15 minutes from full time.Bayern boasted 63 per cent of ball possession, dominating play, reminiscent of the 7-2 display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this season. Chelsea’s left-back Marcos Alonso saw red in the 83minute for violent conduct.The win gives Hansi Flick’s side a huge advantage in the second in Germany on March 10, with Chelsea now required to win by a margin of four goals or force a 3-3 draw.

