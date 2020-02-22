Ruto allies skip Narok BBI rally, take to social media to fault it

Politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto have today skipped the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) forum in Narok Stadium, Narok county today. Some of the leaders instead took to social media to demonise BBI report, saying it is being used to plant discord and hate in the country. Even Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa and his Gatundu South counterpart Moses Kuria who had attended the Kitui rally did not attend.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika claimed BBI will leave Kenyans more divided than they were before its formation. “Brothers and sisters the BBI is a sham. It will leave Kenya more divided than ever before. It is quickly gaining momentum in balkanising our country and whipping up terrible tribal emotions,” she said posted on her Twitter, adding that BBI is the greatest political con job of our time. Kuria took to his Facebook page to bash the BBI report and claimed that the Narok BBI forum was proposing that all Non Maasais vacate Narok and Kajiado counties and that those who bought land legally to return it to the indigenous community.

Kuria also claimed that the rally had been cancelled by conveners in the last minute after it emerged that a faction opposed to the forum were planning to disrupt it. "I thank the organisers of the BBI rally in Narok for calling off the event. It is clear that following what happened in Narok today (the legislators' fiasco) this would have not ended very well. Better to err on the side of caution," he said.

During a Friday meeting by over 1000 delegates in Masai Mara University ahead of today’s forum, Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno and Narok Deputy Governor Evalyn Aruasa walked out over claims of tribal profiling. The two who are Ruto allies made good their threats to skip today’s meeting after the daughter of the late William Ntimama, Leah claimed that the position of governor and deputy should be a preserve of the Maasai community. The Narok rally is underway with ODM leader Raila Odinga, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, and governors allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila expected to attend.

