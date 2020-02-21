Togo's president seeks re-election to extend 50-year dynasty
Gnassingbe has long promised to boost economic development and the country has seen annual economy growth of around 5% in recent years, driven by investment in energy and transport. The capital Lome is home to pan-African Ecobank and major regional airline Asky, and the country has so far been spared the kind of jihadist violence that has hit neighboring Burkina Faso not far from Togo's border. But grinding poverty and labor strikes are reminders of the challenges ahead. Many voters who spoke to Reuters see little way out if Gnassingbe stays in power. "All of this is just comedy. How many times have we voted in this country and the results said something different?" said Espoir Gamado, a 45-year-old IT engineer. "I won't be voting." Victory is assured When Gnassingbe came to power in 2005 after his father's death, mass protests erupted that were met with a violent police crackdown and at least 500 were killed. And yet, despite several attempts, the opposition has not formed a united front, and some experts believe Gnassingbe could win in the first round, without having to go to a run-off vote next month. "Thanks to God, I think the victory is assured," he told supporters last week in the northern opposition stronghold of Sokode as a crowd cheered and soldiers looked on. Some 10,000 security forces will be deployed on voting day, the government has said. Longtime opposition leader Jean-Pierre Fabre, a former journalist and human rights campaigner, is running for a third time, after coming second in 2010 and 2015. He has promised to restore democracy and fuel development. Five other candidates are competing, including former Prime Minister Gabriel Messan Agbeyome Kodjo, who represents a coalition of opposition and civil society groups. Fabre said that authorities blocked his campaign rallies and raised concerns about the transparency of the vote. The electoral commission will maintain a centralized counting system, in which results are sent from voting precincts to its headquarters rather than being announced in each constituency. Critics say this makes vote-rigging easier but the authorities have said the election will be free and fair. The United Nations and regional body ECOWAS have deployed election observers. Polling stations for the more than 3.5 million registered voters will be open from 0700 GMT and close at 1600 GMT, with provisional results expected six days later.
