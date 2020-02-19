Pop Smoke dead - rapper, 20, dies after 'being shot in home burglary by masked thugs'
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Earlier this month, Pop Smoke released his second mixtape, Meet the Woo 2 , which reached Number Eight on the latest Rolling Stone albums chart,amassing 37 million streams. The rapper also featured on Travis Scott's 2019 track Gatti. In an interview earlier this year, Pop spoke of his plans for the future as he reflected on his rise. “This rapping is just another step in my life," he told XXL earlier. "There's no telling what I might do after this. I'll probably open up a store or some s***." Hours before he died, Pop posted snaps of him living it up by a pool in Beverley Hills, California, to his Instagram. He also shared multiple videos of fans listening to his music. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper across on social media. Fellow rapper 50 cent wrote "R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God bless him." Singer Kehlan wrote: "Pop Smoke was 20 years oldddddd... and so f****n nice.... and talented!!!!!! i am sooooo SORRY!!!! this so sad... wow wow... what is happening.. f***** wow." Radio DJ Peter Rosenberg wrote: "Shocked and disgusted about the murder of Pop Smoke. I cannot believe we are here again. Heartbreaking."
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.