Queen 'bans Meghan and Prince Harry from using Sussex Royal brand'

Meghan and Harry have reportedly agreed not to use the brand

The Queen has banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using the 'Sussex Royal' brand in the future, according to a report.The monarch and her palace aides reportedly concluded that the word 'royal' must be removed from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's branding. The pair spent thousands on setting up a 'Sussex Royal' website and attempting to register the brand as a trademark across the world. However, their plan is now said to be in tatters after the Queen refused to let them use the 'royal' badge as a result of 'Megxit'.

SEE ALSO :Why Prince Harry, Meghan chose to step back as senior royals

Harry and Meghan tried to register the Sussex Royal brand on a range of items, including stationary books, clothing and more. The couple now face the daunting prospect of having to come up with a new brand, the Daily Mail reports. The newspaper understands that the 'fine detail' of the 're-brand' is still being worked out.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

The couple have agreed to avoid using the 'Sussex Royal' name in their new commercial ventures, it is claimed. Harry and Meghan started using the brand after breaking away from Kensington Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

SEE ALSO :Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'set to make millions' after quitting royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram page recently surpassed William and Kate's Kensington Palace account, with 11.2million people liking the Sussex Royal page. Harry and Meghan are pursuing 'financial independence' after their decision to step back from royal duties

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.