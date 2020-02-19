We did not get our license renewed in 2019 - Sportpesa CEO Karauri

Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri addressing during Sportpesa KPL Awards at the School of Government in Kabete on Thursday 25/10/19 [PHOTO: Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Kenyans, more so betting enthusiasts, you could say have been left clutching at straws following the wave of closure of betting sites that failed to comply to taxation and licensing rules.SportPesa, having been the biggest betting firm in terms of popularity, shut down all its operations in the county in September last year, citing ‘hostile regulations’. "Sportpesa is disappointed with the decision by the Kenyan legislature to impose a 20% excise tax on all betting stakes. The tax is based on a fundamental misunderstanding by the Rotich led treasury of how revenue generation works in the bookmaker industry. "Until such time that adequate taxation and non-hostile regulatory environment is returned, the SportPesa brand will halt operations in Kenya," said the firm in a statement. The firm was optimistic of resuming operations when once the country put in place an "adequate taxation and non-hostile regulatory environment."

SEE ALSO :Billionaire Paul Ndung’u quits Sportpesa chairmanship

However, this never happened.SportPesa, woes didn’t stop there.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Everton's Statement [COURTESY]

Everton on Sunday, February 16 announced they would end their current partnership with SportPesa at the end of the season. A statement by the club revealed the agreement was reached following a comprehensive review of its commercial strategies in line with its visions and future growth plans.

SEE ALSO :FEATURE: Is Kenyan sports on its death bed?

Karauri's reply to fan [COURTESY]

"This has been a difficult decision but one that allows us to best deliver on our commercial plan and to grasp the new opportunities now open to us. The Club would like to thank SportPesa for all of the work that has been done together. Our partnership has seen our first team visit Africa on two occasions, as well as former players and Club staff take part in numerous activations in the region. This has allowed us to grow our own footprint in Africa and further strengthen our special relationship with the continent,” Everton said in a statement.One Alexander Waweru on Twitter asked the SportPesa CEO when they would resume operations in the county. Here’s what Karauri had to say: “I have so many people asking this question. We did not get our license renewed in 2019. We submitted our application to BCLB some months ago and we are still waiting for feedback. If we do get our license renewed we shall let everyone know,” Karauri replied.

SEE ALSO :K’Ogalo coach not concerned by financial muscle of league’s new boys

We did not get our license renewed in 2019. We submitted our application to BCLB some months ago and we are still waiting for feedback - Kararuri [COURTESY]

Kenyans took to social media to express their feelings following an exchange between city lawyer Donald Kipkorir and the SportPesa CEO. The two got into an exchange after the lawyer took to Twitter to speak on SportPesa’s struggles – contracts getting terminated. After the news, renowned city lawyer Donald Kipkorir took to Twitter to give his two cents, only for SportPesa’s CEO Ronald Karauri to respond.“Ireland then now England is terminating all contracts with SportsPesa. These are highly developed Countries who have decided to do away with gambling in Sports ... Kenya, a poor & miserable country is excited with gambling & Prime Time News is even sponsored by Betting Companies, “posted Kipkorir. The lawyer, seemed to laud Everton’s move to end dealings with SportPesa, saying it’s only in Kenya that people are excited by gambling.

SEE ALSO :Planning on quitting your job for business?

Karauri responded, telling the lawyer Kenyans love taking down their own. “This is so far from the truth. The biggest betting company in the world - Bet365 resides in England. Kenyans love bringing down their own, and now the same Bet 365 is probably the most popular betting site in Kenya, more revenue for them and more tax revenue for the UK,” Karauri replied. The exchange did not stop there. Kipkorir went on to explain to Karauri how English associations terminated contracts with betting firms. “English FA & Irish Football Association terminated their contracts with betting companies & football clubs & tennis associations followed suit. We have moral obligation to discourage betting & gambling companies in poor countries. We should promote entrepreneurship not gambling. Kenyans could not hold back and also let the two knpw what they thought. Here are samples of reactions captured by GameYetu:SportPesa has been Everton's main partner since 2017. The Toffees will appoint a new main partner ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season. The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) on February 4 also terminated its two-year sponsorship with SportPesa. FAI came under heavy criticism from anti-gambling campaigners who felt the sports body was improperly promoting betting. In March 2019 the FAI announced its deal with SportPesa stating that the gambling firm would partner with it on a programme of corporate social responsibility. SportPesa, through its spokesman, also issued a statement saying that the partnership had been dissolved by mutual agreement, adding that they respect the FAI's decision to change priorities and re-evaluate sponsorship partnerships. For SportPesa, the end of the partnerships is another blow, following Kenyan Government refusal to renew its betting licence last year due to concerns over the rapid rise of gambling addiction and tax compliance issues. SportPesa halted operations in Kenya and expressed disappointment with the 20 per cent excise tax on all betting stakes. The company stated that it would only resume operations once a non-hostile regulatory environment is restored. Founded in 2014 in Nairobi, SportPesa has operations in Tanzania, South Africa, Italy, Ireland and the UK.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.