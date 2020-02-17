Kenyans love bringing down their own – SportPesa CEO Karauri responds after break-up with Everton
"Ireland then now England is terminating all contracts with SportsPesa. These are highly developed Countries who have decided to do away with gambling in Sports ... Kenya, a poor & miserable country is excited with gambling & Prime Time News is even sponsored by Betting Companies, "posted Kipkorir. The lawyer, seemed to laud Everton's move to end dealings with SportPesa, saying it's only in Kenya that people are excited by gambling. Karauri responded, telling the lawyer Kenyans love taking down their own.
"This is so far from the truth. The biggest betting company in the world - Bet365 resides in England. Kenyans love bringing down their own, and now the same Bet 365 is probably the most popular betting site in Kenya, more revenue for them and more tax revenue for the UK," Karauri replied. The exchange did not stop there. Kipkorir went on to explain to Karauri how English associations terminated contracts with betting firms.
"English FA & Irish Football Association terminated their contracts with betting companies & football clubs & tennis associations followed suit. We have moral obligation to discourage betting & gambling companies in poor countries. We should promote entrepreneurship not gambling. SportPesa has been Everton's main partner since 2017. The Toffees will appoint a new main partner ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season. The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) on February 4 also terminated its two-year sponsorship with SportPesa. FAI came under heavy criticism from anti-gambling campaigners who felt the sports body was improperly promoting betting. In March 2019 the FAI announced its deal with SportPesa stating that the gambling firm would partner with it on a programme of corporate social responsibility.
???? | Everton Football Club will end its partnership agreement with SportPesa at the end of the current season.— Everton (@Everton) February 16, 2020
Full statement on https://t.co/Xu5xBqhT7G. #EFC
SportPesa, through its spokesman, also issued a statement saying that the partnership had been dissolved by mutual agreement, adding that they respect the FAI's decision to change priorities and re-evaluate sponsorship partnerships. For SportPesa, the end of the partnerships is another blow, following Kenyan Government refusal to renew its betting licence last year due to concerns over the rapid rise of gambling addiction and tax compliance issues. SportPesa halted operations in Kenya and expressed disappointment with the 20 per cent excise tax on all betting stakes. The company stated that it would only resume operations once a non-hostile regulatory environment is restored. Founded in 2014 in Nairobi, SportPesa has operations in Tanzania, South Africa, Italy, Ireland and the UK.
SEE ALSO :Carlo Ancelotti set to be named Everton manager
