North Korea official suspected of having coronavirus 'shot dead for trip to public baths'
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Media outlets in the North Korean capital have admitted that some citizens have been quarantined. Facing the possibility of the virus spreading through its population, the North Korean authority has taken some preventative measures. It has closed its border with China and banned entry to all foreign tourists. JoongAng Ilbo, a news outlet in the region, has contradicted claims that there have been no confirmed cases in the country. A source told the paper that a Pyongyang citizen who recently returned from China has the disease. Among the first to report fatalities in North Korea, the Seoul-based website Daily NK said five people had died in the critical northwestern city of Sinuiju, reports The Daily Beast. Besides blocking international traffic, the North’s Korean Central News Agency reported the headquarters had ordered tests for everyone entering the capital city of Pyongyang by road and for anyone who had traveled outside the country. Coronavirus cases across the world, and in China particularly, continue to rise. The number of deaths from the disease has topped more than 1,300 in the central Hubei province, with nearly 50,000 infected as health chiefs introduce new clinical methods. Authorities said the figure rose by 242 on Wednesday to 1,310.
