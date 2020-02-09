Chinese chef caught caning hotel staff arrested, to be deported

Frozen video showing the Chinese chef caning a staff. [Photo: Courtesy]

A Chinese national who was caught on camera caning staff at a hotel in Nairobi has been arrested by police in an operation.Police said they intend to arraign the Chinese chef identified as Deng Hailan with various charges including assault before they seek to deport him. Despite him working as a chef, he did not have a work permit. He had a visitor's visa that expires on March 29, 2020. He was arrested alongside three other Chinese for questioning from the restaurant and held at the Kilimani Police Station. Two of the Chinese men did not have work permits too.This follows circulation on social media of a video that showed the chef cane his fellow staff who is a waiter at the Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa, Nairobi last week. This angered many on social media who called for action on the man behind the incident. The whipping happened apparently because the victim was late to work. Parts of the video display the official questioning the waiter and inquiring from him the part of his body he prefers being whipped.

The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi asked police to investigate the incident and take action accordingly. “The embassy noticed a video clip about a Chinese chef and Kenyan colleague issued by K24 TV today (Saturday). We support the Kenyan police to investigate the whole issue thoroughly according to Kenyan laws. Whoever violating the law will face the legal consequences,” the embassy said in a tweet. On Sunday, the police raided the hotel and picked up eight Kenyan staff and the four Chinese for grilling. The man accused of the incident was earlier asked to present himself before immigration offices for further action. When he failed to do so, police went there and picked him up alongside three others. But there was pressure from several quarters to deport him without being charged. A ticket for his deportation was ready. Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said they want to know why the incident happened. It is not the first time such incidents involving Chinese nationals have been reported. Similar drama has been reported on Standard Gauge Railways, a factory in Ruiru and a city restaurant. The foreigners involved were later arrested and deported. This followed an outcry from Kenyans who deemed their actions demeaning and abusive.

