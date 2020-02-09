Chinese chef caught caning hotel staff arrested, to be deported
The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi asked police to investigate the incident and take action accordingly. "The embassy noticed a video clip about a Chinese chef and Kenyan colleague issued by K24 TV today (Saturday). We support the Kenyan police to investigate the whole issue thoroughly according to Kenyan laws. Whoever violating the law will face the legal consequences," the embassy said in a tweet. On Sunday, the police raided the hotel and picked up eight Kenyan staff and the four Chinese for grilling. The man accused of the incident was earlier asked to present himself before immigration offices for further action. When he failed to do so, police went there and picked him up alongside three others. But there was pressure from several quarters to deport him without being charged. A ticket for his deportation was ready. Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said they want to know why the incident happened. It is not the first time such incidents involving Chinese nationals have been reported. Similar drama has been reported on Standard Gauge Railways, a factory in Ruiru and a city restaurant. The foreigners involved were later arrested and deported. This followed an outcry from Kenyans who deemed their actions demeaning and abusive.
