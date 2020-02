List of 90 Kenyan students stranded in Wuhan, China

At least 90 Kenyan students are still stranded in Wuhan, China the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus epidemic, two days after President Uhuru Kenyatta said they will be evacuated. Speaking at an American think-tank on foreign policy, business and politics in Washington, President Uhuru affirmed that the government is working to bring the students home. “When they do come, ensure that they are put in quarantine for the required 14 days and ensure that they are not going to spread that virus around,” he said. The students in Wuhan had earlier pleaded with Kenyan embassy in Beijing to evacuate them but their plea landed on deaf ears. “From January 31 to date, the embassy has not responded to our letter nor the raised concern. Worse of all the situation in Wuhan is getting unbearable,” read the letter. The students say they are panic-stricken as the majority of them are facing mental breakdown due to the escalating situation.

No. Name Current Location 1 Lali Mwamaka Sharifu Wuhan, Tongji Medical College 2 Jumbe Raphael Daud Wuhan, Tongji Medical College 3 Juniter Kwamboka Huazhong University Of Science And Technology 4 Johnson Masinde Mulongo Central China Normal University. 5 Jackline Kinya Gitonga Zhongnan Uninersity Of Economics And Law 6 Valerie Atieno Central China Normal University. 7 Rono Kipkorir Wuhan University Of Technology 8 Olivia Adhiambo Njiri Wuhan, Tongji Medical College 9 Ali Abdi Maalim Wuhan, Tongji Medical College 10 Silas Totolela Central China Normal University. 11 Timothy Bariu Central China Normal University 12 Andrew Wanyoike Gichira Wuhan Botanical Garden 13 Mary Gititu Central China Normal University 14 Brian Indeje Huazhong University Of Science And Technology 15 Michael Njomo Muchiri Huazhong University Of Science And Technology 16 Vincent Okelo Wanga Wuhan Botanical Garden 17 Rebecca Njeri Damaris Hubei University 18 Kenneth Mwangi Kamau Huazhong University Of Science And Technology 19 Wyckliffe Ayoma Ochieng Wuhan Botanical Garden 20 Naikumi Martha Nanekoi Central China Normal University 21 Mkala Mbandi Elijah Wuhan-Botanical Garden 22 Flory Mkangombe Kilingo Wuhan-Botanical Garden 23 Benjamin Kathale Huazhong University Of Science And Technology 24 Marie Murigo Wuhan 25 Ogutu Isaya Elly Huazhong University Of Science And Technology 26 Veronicah Mutele Ngumbau Wuhan Botanical Garden 27 Moses Mutungi Wuhan Botanical Garden 28 Nasimiyu Annah Timinah Wuhan Botanical Garden 29 Maulidi Barasa Huazhong University Of Science And Technology 30 Raphael Mwatela Central China Normal University. 31 Kevin Wanderi Wuhan Institute Of Virology 32 Jeffrey Achungo Okundi Wuhan Botanical Garden 33 Jepkemei Judith Hubeiuniversity Of Technology 34 Sylvia Cherono Wuhan Botanical Garden 35 Charity Njeri Wuhan University 36 Mwangi Brian Njoroge Wuhan Botanical Garden 37 Virginia Mutheu Mwanzia Wuhan Botanical Garden 38 John Mulinge Nzei Wuhan Botanical Garden 39 Joan Jemimah Wangeci Njogu China University Of Geosciences 40 Leah Ndirangu Wuhan Botanical Garden 41 Amadalo Martha Musimbi Wuhan University 42 Mwaura Anabel Wamboi Huazhong Agricultural University 43 Godfrey Kinyori Wagutu Wuhan Botanical Garden 44 Gicheru Dennis Ireri Wuhan Uni. Of Technology Nanhu Campus 45 Festus Kimutai Wuhan 46 Serene Tole Huazhong University Of Science And Technology 47 Juliah Nyatta Kulola Huazhong University Of Science And Technology 48 Kevin Tole Huazhong University Of Science And Technology 49 Cornelius Mulili Kyalo Wuhan Botanical Garden 50 Okwiri Peter Siany Wuhan 51 Griphin Ochola Wuhan Institute Of Virology 52 Peninah Cheptoo Rono Wuhan Botanical Garden 53 Joel Isaya Masese Tongji Medical College 54 Millicent Akinyi Oulo Wuhan Botanical Garden 55 Ogutu Collins Wuhan 56 Stephen Ondago Wuhan University 57 Asira Melanie Eshiwani, No.447 Luoshi Road, Luannan Street, Hongshan District, Wuhan City, Hubei Province 58 Kanyi Beatrice Wangeci Hubei University Of Technology 59 David Kimutai Melly Wuhan Botanical Garden 60 Reuben Mburu Njuguna China University of Geosciences 61 Mwihaki John Wuhan Botanical Garden 62 Caroline Mwaliko Wuhan Institute Of Virology 63 Raphael Nyaruaba Wuhan Institute Of Virology 64 Duncan Kiragu Gichuki Wuhan Botanical Garden 65 Yuvenalis Morara Mbuni Wuhan Botanical Garden 66 Benjamin Muema Watuma Wuhan Botanical Garden 67 Felix Wambua Muema Wuhan Botanical Garden 68 John Mbari Ndungu Wuhan Botanical Garden 69 Monica Wakio Muriuki Wuhan Institute Of Virology 70 Eddie Mwangi Kangethe China University Of Geosciences 71 Samuel Paul Kagame Wuhan Botanical Garden 72 Caroline Munini Muema Wuhan Institute Of Virology 73 Nelson Odiwuor Ouma Wuhan Institute Of Virology 74 Antony Waigwa Njogu Wuhan 75 Denis Mburu Njoroge. Wuhan Botanical Garden 76 Elishiba Muturi Wuhan Institute Of Virology 77 Muthui Samuel Wuhan Botanical Garden 78 Jackline Wangu Ngari Wuhan 79 William Menge Zhejiang Province Jinhua City 80 Maurice Amee Wuhan Botanical Garden 81 Josphat Kipngetich Saina Wuhan Botanical Garden 82 Wambugu Eric Gichimu Wuhan Polytechnic University 83 Fredrick Munyao Mutie Wuhan Botanical Garden 84 Kang'ethe Eddie Mwangi China University of Geosciences 85 Derrick Odhiambo Wuhan University Of Technology 86 Abdikarim Osman Singir Wuhan University Of Technology 87 Hussein Mariam Nargis Huazhong University Of Science And Technology 88 Boniface Ngarega Wuhan 89 Nancy Muthoni Githaiga Huazhong University Of Science & Technology 90 Patrick Njuguna Wuhan University

“Since the whole city is under lockdown, the availability of basic supplies have drastically reduced and rare to find,” they said. They have asked the government to move with urgency and evacuate them from Wuhan stating that they are willing to undergo the 14 days strict quarantine. Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna on Friday advised Kenyans living in China to come back in the country over the virus which has so far claimed more than 630 lives. Here is the list of 90 students provided by the Kenyan students in Wuhan association:

