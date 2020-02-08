Kenyan students stranded in Wuhan, China

Dozens of Kenyan students are still stranded in Wuhan, China the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus epidemic, two days after President Uhuru Kenyatta said they will be evacuated. Speaking at an American think-tank on foreign policy, business and politics in Washington, President Uhuru affirmed that the government is working to bring the students home. “When they do come, ensure that they are put in quarantine for the required 14 days and ensure that they are not going to spread that virus around,” he said. The students in Wuhan had earlier pleaded with Kenyan embassy in Beijing to evacuate them but their plea landed on deaf ears. “From January 31 to date, the embassy has not responded to our letter nor the raised concern. Worse of all the situation in Wuhan is getting unbearable,” read the letter. The students say they are panic-stricken as the majority of them are facing mental breakdown due to the escalating situation.

“Since the whole city is under lockdown, the availability of basic supplies have drastically reduced and rare to find,” they said. They have asked the government to move with urgency and evacuate them from Wuhan stating that they are willing to undergo the 14 days strict quarantine. Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna on Friday advised Kenyans living in China to come back in the country over the virus which has so far claimed more than 630 lives.

