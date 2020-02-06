Mothers may pass coronavirus to unborn children, say Chinese doctors
SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported“This reminds us to pay attention to mother-to-child being a possible route of coronavirus transmission,” said the chief physician of Wuhan Children Hospital’s neonatal medicine department, Zeng Lingkong. The hospital also disclosed details of a second case involving an infant who was born healthy on Jan. 13. The baby’s nanny was later diagnosed with the virus and the mother days later. The baby started showing symptoms on Jan 29. “Whether it was the baby’s nanny who passed to the virus to the mother who passed it to the baby, we cannot be sure at the moment. But we can confirm that the baby was in close contact with patients infected with the new coronavirus, which says newborns can also be infected,” Zeng said.
However, he added that none of the infected infants were in critical condition.
