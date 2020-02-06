Uganda 'studying' opening embassy in Jerusalem, Museveni tells Netanyahu
SEE ALSO :Busia police seize bhang sneaked from UgandaPalestinians claim East Jerusalem — captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war — for their own capital. But a peace plan presented last week by U.S. President Donald Trump envisaged a Palestinian capital outside Jerusalem’s municipal limits. The Palestinian leadership on Saturday rejected the plan and cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security. Uganda and Israel currently have no embassy in each other’s country, though Museveni is a long-standing ally of Israel, which trains some elements of the Ugandan security forces.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Israel’s embassy in Nairobi, in neighboring Kenya, currently handles its relations with Uganda. Uganda’s Entebbe airport was the scene in 1976 of a dramatic rescue operation conducted by Israeli commandos to save nearly 100 mostly Israeli passengers on board an Air France airliner hijacked by Palestinian and German militants.
SEE ALSO :Police seize bhang enroute Kenya from UgandaNetanyahu, whose elder brother Yonatan, a commander in the operation, was killed in the incident, said he found every visit to Uganda “profoundly moving” for this reason. Three passengers and all the hostage takers also died in the operation. As well as the embassy issue, Netanyahu said Israel and Uganda were exploring the possibility of having direct flights and of closer cooperation in cyber security. “Israel is coming back to Africa and Africa is coming back to Israel in a big way,” he said. Rights groups, critical of Museveni’s record on human rights, are unlikely to welcome the prospect of increased cooperation with Israel on cyber security. Security personnel in Uganda routinely break up opposition rallies with tear gas, beatings and detentions.
