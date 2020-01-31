BBI committee to begin collecting views next week

Chairman of the taskforce, senator Yusuf Haji.

The Steering Committee on the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative report will next Wednesday begin its formal validation hearings at KICC in Nairobi. The 14-member committee, gazetted in January, said further public validation forums will be held in the North Rift, Northeastern, South Rift and Central by the end of February.It said the dates will be committed. In a statement to Standard Digital, the committee stated that everyone is invited to give views and solutions which will be combined with those drawn from the BBI delegates meetings hosted by leaders, civil society and other citizen-owned groupings. “The meetings will welcome diverse representation to respond to the administrative, policy, statutory or constitutional changes that may be necessary for the implementation of the recommendation of the Task Force Report,” read the statement signed by joint secretaries, Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi.

The committee has urged that the meetings be bipartisan and non-partisan groupings, “The forums and experts to maximise inputs to benefit all Kenyans and the submissions to ensure equality”. It held that the tone should be respectful of all Kenyans, inclusive and focused on how to build national unity and cohesion. Further, the team has urged all Kenyans to ensure that the vibrant national conversation that is ongoing is respectful, uniting and focused on the wellbeing of all Kenyans.

The members of the Steering Committee include Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Maison Leshomo, James Matundura and Rose Moseu. Others are Agnes Kavindu Muthama, Saeed Mwaguni, Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Emeritus Zaccheaus Okoth, Adams Oloo, Busia Senator Amos Wako, Florence Omose, Morompi ole Ronkei and John Seii.

They were tasked to oversee the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative Report to a United Kenya Taskforce Report. They are also expected to solicit, receive and consider written memoranda or information from the public and may carry out assessments, studies or research. So far, BBI three regional forums championed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have taken place. The first forum took place in Kisii County followed by Kakamega respectively. The event in Mombasa was dubbed the most robust so far with a section of Jubilee Party leaders who had expressed fears saying the forums had been hijacked to champion Raila’s political agenda attending the forum.

BBI, a joint initiative of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga following the famous March 2018 handshake, has been dominating news coverage with proponents, including Raila’s ODM party, pushing for a referendum to change the constitution by June 2020. President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the committee to submit its comprehensive advice to the government by June 30, 2020.

