Coronavirus case: Health Ministry sends results to South Africa, death toll hits 170
Coronavirus tests are currently being conducted at the National Influenza Centre. "The suspected case remains in the isolation facility at KNH while investigations and laboratory tests are undertaken," said the ministry in a statement read by outgoing CS Sicily Kariuki. Death toll The virus has so far claimed more than 170 lives and spread to more than 8,100 people globally. It is being considered a health crisis, to the extent it has dealt a heavy blow to the world's second-largest economy. More than 100 cases have emerged in other countries, from Japan to the United States. According to Reuters, the World Health Organization (WHO), which has held off declaring the flu-like coronavirus a global emergency, began another meeting in Geneva to reconsider.
