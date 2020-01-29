Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to have 200 million Instagram followers

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo [COURTESY]

Ronaldo's Instagram page [COURTESY]

He is now the most followed person on Instagram [COURTESY]

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is the first person to reach 200 million followers on Instagram.Ronaldo, who moved to Turin, Italy from Madrid, Spain, in the summer of July 2018, has now moved 27 million followers clear of second placed Ariana Grande, an America musician and actress.Ronaldo became the most followed person on Instagram in October 2018 after eclipsing American musician and actress Selena Gomez, who boasts 167 million followers. The 34-year-old has scored 10 goals this season for Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 200 million Ariana Grande – 173 million Dwayne Johnson – 170 million Selena Gomez – 167 million Kylie Jenner – 159 million Kim Kardashian – 158 million Lionel Messi – 141 million Beyonce – 139 million Neymar – 132 million Justin Bieber – 126 million

