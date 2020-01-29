Grab an okada at the barbing salon near the bukateria: Nigerian English words added to the Oxford Dictionary
Okada: A motorcycle that passengers use as a taxi service. Barbing salon: A barber's shop. Bukateria: A roadside restaurant or street stall with a seating area, selling cooked food usually at low prices. Chop-chop: Bribery and corruption in public life; misappropriation or embezzlement of funds. Danfo: A yellow minibus that carries passengers. It's part of an informal transport system in Lagos. To eat money, in eat- To acquire money dishonestly; to misappropriate or embezzle funds. Ember months- The last four months of the calendar year (September to December) Next tomorrow- Nigerian way of saying the day after tomorrow. Mama put- A street vendor, typically a woman, selling cooked food. Other words include Flag-off, Gist, Guber, Kannywood, K-leg, Non-indigene, Okada, To put to bed, Qualitative, To rub minds, Sef, Send-forth, Severally, Tokunbo, Zone and Zoning. Last year a bunch of South Africanism also made their way into the Oxford Dictionary. In a post detailing the additions, Oxford explained things like loan words and words that have transformed over the years. In South Africa; a casual greeting of 'how's it going?' is shortened to 'howzit?'; and a non-committal or ironic 'whatever' is expressed as 'ja well no fine' and it's pronounced quickly.
