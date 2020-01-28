The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?
A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has claimed 106 lives since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and spread around the world.Here are the places that have confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus:
Australia Five cases have been confirmed in Australia -- all of whom arrived in the country from Wuhan. The patients are being treated in hospitals in Sydney and Melbourne. Cambodia Cambodia's health ministry reported the country's first case of the virus on Monday: a 60-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan and is now stable in an isolation room. Japan Japan's health authorities confirmed the country's fourth case on Saturday: a man in his 40s, visiting Japan from Wuhan, who is in hospital in a stable condition. Two other men and a woman have been treated after returning to Japan from the Chinese city. Malaysia Malaysia confirmed its fourth case on Sunday. All are Chinese nationals on holiday from Wuhan who arrived in the country from Singapore. Nepal Nepal said a 32-year-old man arriving from Wuhan had the disease. The patient, who was initially quarantined, recovered and was discharged. Singapore Singapore has so far confirmed five cases of the coronavirus -- all of them arrived in the city-state from Wuhan. South Korea South Korean media reported the country's fourth case on Monday, citing the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The three men and a woman all travelled from Wuhan. Sri Lanka Sri Lanka confirmed its first case of the virus on Monday -- a 43-year-old Chinese woman who entered the country as a tourist last week from Hubei province. She is being treated in hospital, a spokesman at the Infectious Diseases Hospital near Colombo told AFP. Taiwan Taiwan has uncovered five cases so far, the latest a Taiwanese woman in her 50s who was working in Wuhan and flew to the island on January 20. Thailand Thailand has detected eight cases so far -- three are receiving treatment in hospital and five have been discharged, according to the health minister. All the infected persons are Chinese nationals, except for a 73-year-old Thai woman who came back from Wuhan this month. Vietnam Vietnam has so far confirmed two cases of the virus. An infected man from Wuhan travelled to Ho Chi Minh City earlier this month and passed the virus on to his son. NORTH AMERICA Canada Canada confirmed its first case of the virus on Monday, a man who travelled to Wuhan, and has reported a second suspected case -- his wife, who made the trip with him. United States The US has confirmed five cases of the virus in patients who had recently entered the country from Wuhan -- two in California and one each in Arizona, Chicago and Washington state. EUROPE France There are three known cases of the coronavirus in France, the first European country to be affected by the outbreak. One person is sick in Bordeaux and another is ill in Paris. A third person, a close relative of one of the other two, has also been confirmed to have the virus. All three had recently travelled to China and have been placed in isolation.
