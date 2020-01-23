Eliud Kipchoge vs Messi: The Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award explained
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.What is the Laureus Sports Award? Since its inception, this award has only been won by seven individuals. The Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsman of the Year is an award given annually to individuals who have made outstanding achievements in the world of sport. Presented by the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, it was first given out in the year 2000 as one of the seven awards at the Laureus World Sports Awards. Nominees are chosen by a panel of the world’s leading sports broadcasters and editors and the winner presented a Laureus statuette. The first winner of this award was Tiger Woods, who was in blistering form after 1999 – eight wins. No one had ever achieved this in golf since 1974. Woods went on to claim the second award in 2001 for his outstanding performances, most notably the PGA Championship. 2002 saw German Formula One star Michael Schumacher claim the award with American Cyclist Lance Armstrong winning it the following year. Armstrong, however, had his award rescinded following his doping admission. Schumacher claimed it again in 2004 before Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer won it four consecutive times. Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was given the award in 2009 and 2010 for the records he broke before another tennis star, Spaniard Rafael Nadal won it in 2011. Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis master won his first one in 2012 before he claimed another two in 2015 and 2016. In between these years, Usain Bolt and German Formula One man Sebastian Vettel took the award. The Jamaican sprint king was handed the award again in 2017 before Federer and Djokovic claimed it in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Who will win it this year?
