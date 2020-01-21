PHOTOS - Manchester United goalkeeper survives after crashing Sh22 million Lamborghini

Manchester United second goalkeeper Sergio Romero in his Lamborgini [COURTESY]

Manchester United second goalkeeper Sergio Romero on Monday, January 20 was involved in a car crash outside the team’s Carrington training centre.Romero, who was headed for training, smashed the car through a barrier into a hedge, but luckily escaped unharmed. He even went on to train with the team for the rest of the day. Pictures of the crashed Lamborgini immediately went viral after the crash. The car could be seen under a barrier, with wreckage fragments scattered across the road.

The Argentina international joined Manchester United in 2015 after a loan spell at French side Monaco from Italians Sampdoria. He is the most capped Argentine goalkeeper in history, making over 90 appearances for the ‘La Albiceleste’.

He’s played in two World Cups and three Copa America’s for Argentina. He also won gold at the 2008 Olympics.

