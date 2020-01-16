Mutyambai gets new principal assistant as 60 officers moved

Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambaihas appointed the former head of Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) Gideon Nyale Munga as his principal assistant. Former principal assistant in IG office Julius Kanampiu was moved to Kenya Police headquarters, Vigilance House for redeployment. The appointment of Nyale, which is a promotion, comes months after he had been named the chief of staff in the same office.

He and his boss have past experience in anti-terrorism matters. Mutyambai was head of counter-terrorism at the National Intelligence Service before he was moved to police last year. “We wait to see how they deliver henceforth on matters operations. They are both good and with the help of others in the service, we will have good results,” said an official aware of the plans. Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of police Edward Mbugua has made changes in the command of Sub Counties in the country, transferring and promoting 61 Sub County Police Commanders (SCPC).

More than 100 police sub-counties were affected in the changes announced by Mbugua. He said the IG had ratified the changes.

The SCPCs (formerly known as Officers Commanding Police Division (OCPDs), mostly in the ranks of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) were either moved to different sub-counties or promoted. Nine Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) - two of whom are female- were promoted to serve as deputies to SCPCs. Among those affected include Karen SCPC, Cunnigham Suiyanka who has been moved to Turkana West (Kakuma), Muhoroni’s Adan Abdullahi Alio who has been transferred to Mwea West and Meru’s Joseph Gichangi who moves Machakos County to command police operations. Herman Chemonges Ndiema has been moved from SCPC Kuresoi and will now be in charge of operations in Trans Nzoia County. Some of the senior officers who have been promoted to serve as Deputy County Commanders, D/CPC include Peter Katam (Kakamega), Stephen Weda (Bomet), Joseph Kipngeno Cheruiyot (Busia), Richard Cheruiyot (Vihiga), Peter Nyangares Omanwa (Migori), Wambia Odhiambo (Nyamira), and Benjamin Mwanzia (Kajiado).

