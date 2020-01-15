Atheists pay fees for needy student, mother thanks God

A combined photo of Idriss Saidi Lutta (L) who scored 401/500 marks in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and (R) a calling letter from Maranda High School. [Courtesy]

"God is real."Those were the words of a relieved mother after an anonymous organisation pledged to pay for her son’s secondary school education. Her son was one of the top students in last year’s KCPE in Baringo County. Until Standard Digital contacted her, Lillian Ayabei was not aware that the 'God-sent' organisation was the Atheist in Kenya Society, an organisation that does not believe in the existence of God. "I am grateful someone has offered to help. I was worried my son's education was coming to an end because I could not afford to pay school fees but now I am grateful to God," she said Her son, Idriss Saidi Lutta, was set to join Maranda High School after getting 401 out of 500 marks in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCSE) exams. He was a student at Emining Primary School and emerged the best in Mogotio Sub-County, Baringo.

His aspiration for high school education was uncertain as his mother could not raise the required Sh53,000 school fees. The president of the society Harrison Mumia said they had fully paid Lutta's first term fees. "The Atheist in Kenya Society commits to financially support Lutta throughout his high school education at Maranda High School," Mumia said in a statement. Lutta's class teacher, Madam Rono, confirmed receiving the money, indicating that Sh27,000 had been transferred to Maranda School account through Co-operative Bank. She also said that they had received an additional Sh18,000 to cater to the student's shopping. Lutta is now expected to report to the national school tomorrow after completing his shopping. After knowing the kind of organisation that offered help, Ayabei said she appreciates them regardless of their belief. "As long as they are not devil worshippers, we are grateful they have offered to help us and we accept. The intent is all that matters," she said Ayabei opened up on her financial strain when her son's former primary school inquired when Lutta would report to Maranda. According to Lutta's class teacher, the single mother of four had no option but let her son stay at home. "The mum said that she could not afford the fees and she did not have any option. Alisema awache mtoto wake akae nyumbani," said madam Rono. Madam Rono then took to social networking platforms with the hope of raising funds for Lutta from well-wishers. Fortunately, the Atheist in Kenya Society came through two days of Madam Rono’s posting. Madam Rono told Standard Digital that she was overwhelmed by the organisation's offer. "It is indeed a miracle because God came through at the moment when the boy's family had lost hope. God is real," she said. Madam Rono described Lutta as an intelligent boy and she wishes the boy the very best in his secondary education. "He is a humble boy and very smart coming from a humble background," she said.

