MPs clash over Uhuru call for PM

Rival Jubilee and ODM factions have clashed over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s role after 2022 elections. The groups allied to Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga (pictured) differed sharply with allies of Deputy President William Ruto over the proposed creation of the position of Prime Minister as suggested in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report. They met in Narok County on Saturday at the burial of ODM party chairman Charles Nampaso at Aitong, Narok West Constituency.

SEE ALSO :Handshake has earned me many enemies: Uhuru

The Raila-led group made it clear that it had no problem with President Uhuru becoming the prime minister should Kenyans amend the Constitution. Another group of Jubilee Party politicians coalescing around the deputy president insisted Uhuru must retire from active politics after completing his ten-year two term in office as stipulated in the law. “President Kenyatta has not declared that he will vie for the PM position.How can someone vie for a position that is yet to be created?” ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna (pictured) posed.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta said they are ready to support Uhuru for PM should the change of the law pass. But the DP’s allies hit back insisting that Uhuru must vacate office in 2022 and not to think of seeking the PM post.

SEE ALSO :DP Ruto: My road to presidency is clear

The legislators led by Emurua Dikir MP Johanna Ng’eno, Narok Woman Rep Soipan Tuya, David Sankok (nominated) and Gabriel Tongoyo said the law is clear on two-term presidential limit. Elsewhere, Ruto’s allies have laid bare their strategies to Raila from using the BBI to advance his political scheme. In the first move, Senator Aaron Cheruiyot issued a warning to governors allied to Raila and others against channelling county resources to fund BBI campaigns. “Senate will not spare any governor who abdicates development agenda to participate and fund Building Bridges Initiative circus,” said Mr Cheruiyot. Meanwhile, Samburu Women Rep Maison Leshoomo said BBI was only meant to unite Kenyans to tackle challenges that are currently affecting the country for development.

SEE ALSO :Fix the broken one man, one vote system

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.