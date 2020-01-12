Why burial of Kenyan woman killed in the US may delay
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.However, the family says that they are not sure on when Janet’s remains would be flown to Kenya. Janet’s mother, Sarah Oyuga, confirmed the postponement of her daughter’s burial but hoped that she could get to bury her as soon as possible. “We cannot tell when the body will be flown here for burial, since it missed coming this week,” Mrs. Oyuga said adding that her daughter Angela would not be flying home. “She is still unwell and will not be coming,” she said. Janet succumbed to gunshot wounds and Angela survived the ordeal after being rushed to hospital. Janet’s family had high hopes that her remains would land in Kenya and a requiem mass be held on Friday before she could be laid to rest on Sunday. Sophie also confirmed to The Standard that a requiem mass was held in Seattle. “A mass was held and we will still hold another mass here when the body arrives,” she says. Beverly Jenne, who allegedly shot Janet and her sister Angela then tried to commit suicide. She has been charged with second-degree murder and assault. It is reported that she had sold the home to the sisters. She told police that she feared the sisters were planning to evict her.
