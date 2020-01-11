Future of our nation lies on BBI, Raila and Matiang’i declare

ODM leader Raila Odinga, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru arrive at the Kisii Sports Club for the BBI public consultative meeting yesterday. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i yesterday declared the beginning of a new journey which will see a referendum in the course of the year.In what they termed the beginning of a new journey into a new Kenya, Raila and Matiang’i led 14 governors, more than 50 MPs and Senators in a fresh push for referendum that could change the country’s political system ahead of the 2022 elections. They warned that the push was unstoppable despite opposition from some political leaders. Leaders who spoke at the Kisii convention said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) must be implemented within the shortest time possible and told Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs) and MPs to form ward and constituency meetings to discuss the document.

They were speaking at a BBI conference in Kisii town where leaders from Nyanza, Eastern, Coast, Western and Mt Kenya said they will mobilise their regions to demand a referendum before June to turn the BBI recommendations into reality. They said the Kisii meeting was the beginning of bigger things in Kenya’s political scene and that those opposed to the BBI should read signs of the times.

Matiang’i, whose name has been popping up in political discussion as a possible holder of a higher office in 2022, asked Kenyans to rally behind the BBI and the handshake. “We must support President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga. We must see where the power is. We have started a new journey today and we must not look back. This is the truth and I sincerely thank Raila for organising such an important meeting today,” he said.

“The handshake between the President and Raila has changed Kenya. There are no more tear gas whenever political leaders meet. I am one of the beneficiaries of the handshake because I can now speak freely with opposition leaders and seek wise counsel from them.” The meeting, he said, had set the pace for the rest of the country in the BBI campaign. “This is historic. This is the first time we are meeting as Nyanza to speak with one voice as a people. Nyanza is now truly one. I want to thank Raila because he has united us as a family. Whatever happens, never again should we see each other differently,” he said. Also in attendance were senior government officials and county commissioners. “Let’s not tolerate those who want to divide us. Let us wait for Uhuru and Raila to tell us where to go. We will not entertain any divisive politics. We are brave and let no one divert your attention because our two leaders have told us what to do,” he said in an apparent reference to leaders opposed to the BBI.

Describing Matiangi as “my son”, Raila praised the Cabinet Secretary, saying his presence at the meeting was significant. He described the campaign for BBI as a journey to Canaan, the Biblical land of milk and honey. “Just as Matiang’i has said, we have started a new journey to Canaan. The BBI will be like the bridge over River Jordan to help us cross over to Canaan. We have started a new year with a new suit,” he said. Raila criticised politicians opposing the BBI, saying there were clear signs the country was in dire need of change. “Some people say there is nothing wrong with Kenya that needs fixing. I doubt if such people live in this country. We have agreed with Uhuru that the challenges facing our country must be addressed and this is why we are here to discuss the BBI,” said Raila.

He said the next BBI summit will be held in Kakamega next Saturday to be followed by a similar one in Mombasa. But it was Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru and Nominated MP Maina Kamanda who electrified the more than 2,000 delegates when they declared that the entire Central Kenya was supporting BBI and the political friendship between the President and Raila. Amid roars of ‘Toboa! Toboa!’, Waiguru appeared to attack MPs from Central Kenya who have been supporting Deputy President William Ruto when she said the region had taken a stand and will not be swayed by anyone. “There is no vacancy in the office of the President. Central Kenya is fully behind Raila and President Uhuru. I came here with a big delegation from Kirinyaga to prove this point. The few people still seated on the fence should join us,” Waiguru said. Ms Waiguru said the Kikuyu community had taken time to analyse the political situation and have made a decision to support Uhuru and Raila.Mr Kamanda said Mt Kenya MPs opposing the handshake and BBI were still “eating” from a politician and would soon cross over to the President’s side. “There are still a few traitors but they will soon fizzle out. We know where power is. The power is here at BBI. We cannot look elsewhere for the future of this country’s political leadership,” he said. Mr Kamanda told Raila to urgently tour central Kenya. “When you come, the few traitors will disappear. Those misleading them do not know the Kikuyus and their political pattern. They should take time to study the Kikuyu. They will be shocked,” he said. The Nominated MP was among leaders at the meeting who proposed that Dr Matiang’i be appointed Prime Minister should the BBI report be implemented. Others were Borabu’s Ben Momanyi and his Kitutu Chache counterpart Richard Onyonka. “Matiang’i has done a good job as a Cabinet Secretary. The best way to reward him is to appoint him a Prime Minister,“ Kamanda said. Speakers said a referendum on the BBI was inevitable and asked the government to urgently gazette a technical team recently appointed by the President to enable it start work. Chairman of the Council of Governors Wycliffe Oparanya led the county chiefs in endorsing the BBI campaigns, saying they will ensure it gets support in their counties. Other governors at the summit included host James Ongwae, Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), John Nyangarama (Nyamira), Okoth Obado (Migori), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Anyang Nyongo (Kisumu), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi).Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua addressed the meeting via a video link from overseas where he is on official duty and declared that the Kamba community supports the BBI. ODM Chairman John Mbadi, Siaya senator James Orengo, his counterparts Sam Ongeri and Okong Omogeni and MPs Junet Mohamed and Sawmel Arama said the country must go for a referendum by June. “We need a referendum because the constitution which is at stake was not enacted by Parliament but the people of Kenya. The people can’t wait any longer for a referendum,” Orengo said. He said the BBI document only needs 90 days for it to be published. “By implementing this document, we will move Kenya from a country of self-interest to one of inclusivity,” said Prof Nyong’o.

