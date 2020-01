Ukranian plane crashes in Iran

Wreckage of the Ukrainian plane. [Courtesy]

A Ukraine International Airlines plane with 170 people on board has crashed in Tehran, Iran shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport. The Boeing 737 plane is reported to have crashed due to technical problems. The plane was headed to Kiev, Ukraine. There was no immediate word on casualties. Rescue teams have been sent to the site of the crash.

