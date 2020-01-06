Groups clash over MP Alice Wahome’s remarks on President

Supporters of Kandara MP Alice Wahomewere prevented from holding a press conference to support the legislator's remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta today morning.A group of youth leaders led by Alex Mbote and Julius Mwaura stormed a press conference organised by another group led by Kandara youth leader Laban Thuo and warned the latter that they would not stomach any further attacks on President Uhuru Kenyatta.

SEE ALSO :Talk of Uhuru’s 2022 PM plan triggers fresh political frenzy

As Thuo rose to speak, the Mbote and Mwaura group stormed in and accused the former of misleading the media.After the disruption that occurred in a hotel compound in Kenol town, the groups sat separately, deliberating on their next move.The Mbote group dared Ms Wahome supporters to proceed with the meeting and face "the consequences."

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

“It should go on record that if Deputy President William Ruto is interested in Mt Kenya region votes, he should go through the President. The President remains a darling to the residents in the region,” said Mbote.The youths vowed to defend President Kenyatta from false accusations.

SEE ALSO :Alice Wahome: Is it aggression or just raw political ambition?

“The MP should not try to divert her problems which we know started after it emerged that toilets at Karigu-ini Primary School where the funeral service for the late Charles Rubia was held were in a pathetic state," claimed Mbote. She should just deliver her mandate by constructing decent toilets,” Mobote added.Kigumo youth leader Julius Mwaura said the politicians must respect the head of state, over-development initiated in the region.Earlier, James Kamau and Kibugi wa Mwangi from Maragua and Kangema sub-counties respectively defended Wahome saying she was right on her sentiments of the dwindling economy that has affected the livelihood of Murang’a people.Kibugi said tea farmers have suffered for long over increased taxation that led to low bonus payments last year.He said Wahome has been attacked unfairly yet she spoke of the reality in the villages with the rising cost of living.

SEE ALSO :Apologise to President, Raila allies tell Alice Wahome

“Am from Kangema and as a youth representative lets say the truth that our people have suffered over the declining economy,” he said.Kamau from Kimorori Village in Maragua Constituency warned leaders against attacking Wahome yet they had failed to face the reality.“The issues raised are pertinent as they remain a concern at the grass-root,” said Kamau.On Sunday, Wahome attended a church service at Redeem Gospel Church in her Kandara constituency, two days after Murang’a leaders led by deputy Governor Maina Kamau and former Maragua Elias Mbau castigated her over remarks she made against the President.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.