Prof Stephen Kiama appointed UoN Vice Chancellor
He also served as a member of University of Nairobi Senate and University Executive Board since 2003 and 2016 respectively. In 2003, he was appointed as the Associate Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. Prof Mbithi exit The vice chancellor vacancy arose after the University Council rejected a request by Prof Peter Mbithi for a second term. In rejecting the second term request, the council cited the new law occasioned by an amendment to the Universities Act. The amendment, which came into force on January 18, 2019, gave the Public Service Commission (PSC) powers to recruit vice chancellors and other senior administrators. The council wanted Mbithi to reapply for the position. He did not. "Consequently, within the legislative framework, the council is not in a position to consider, approve and recommend your reappointment as requested in your letter dated May 19, 2019," read a letter by Prof Julia Ojiambo. The University Council appointed Isaac Mbeche, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Finance, Planning and Development, as the acting VC. Eight candidates out of 14 who applied to replace Prof Mbithi were shortlisted for interviews. They included Prof Benard Kimani Njoroge, Prof Solomon Igosangwa Shibairo, Prof Patricia Kameri Mbote, Prof Madara Ogot, Prof Kareithi Ruth Wanjiru Nduati, Prof Stephen Kiama Gitahi, Prof Elijah Omwenga and Prof Mbeche. Those who did not make the interview cut included Prof Duke Omondi Otara, Prof Maurice Amutabi, Prof Isaiah Omolo Ndiege, Prof Julius Onyango Ochuodho, Prof Collins Ogutu Miruka and Prof Shitanda Douglas. The recruitment process was carried out at the Public Service Commission before the university council.
