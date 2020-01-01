Here are our top 10 most read stories in 2019

General Service Unit Officers read a copy of The Standard newspaper in Nairobi on January 16, 2019. [File, Standard]

7 reasons why Kipchoge’s feet will NOT be recognised as World Record by Waweru Titus

2019 was an action-packed year punctuated by unforgettable events, including the introduction of new notes, new police uniforms, the digitisation of passports and driving licenses, launch of the Building Bridges report, hit songs and many firsts.From slangs that tickled the nation, politics to notable deaths, our readers showed an interest in a wide range of topics. We measured our top 10 stories by page views and below are the most-read stories in a descending order. Thank you for reading standardmedia.co.ke in 2019 and here’s to another great year in 2020.

SEE ALSO :Commuters mugged during the day in CBD

Wanyama’s salary revealed online! by Odero Charles

The athletic spectacle of historic proportions saw Eliud Kipchoge become the first man to run 42 kilometres in under two hours. The 34-year-old star recorded an impressive 1hour 59 minutes 40 seconds in the Vienna track. The article outlined why that marathon, perhaps the most finely-tuned ever witnessed, was not recognised as a World record. https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001345316/seven-reasons-why-eliud-kipchoge-s-feat-in-vienna-will-not-be-recognised-as-world-record A second sport’s story that topped the charts. Victor Wanyama, the Harambee Stars’ skipper and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder enjoys a fanatic following among football fans. The salary he carts home was definitely poised to turn heads.

Bob Collymore’s home heavily guarded as wife asks for privacy by Gloria Aradi

What Laboso told doctors days before she died by Jacob Ng’etich

Wambui Kamiru: The pillar during Bob Collymore’s last days by Audrey Masitsa

Collymore: How can I die and let all these people down by Graham Kajilwa

Names of the 32 Kenyans killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash by Jael Mboga

Murder most foul: MP’s ex-husband suspect in Cohen’s killing by Kamore Maina and Allan Mungai

Questions emerge over Prof Mugenda’s death by Allan Mungai

Uhuru’s men goes after Ruto’s men by Roselyne Obala

When celebrated Safaricom Plc Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore died after a battle with cancer in July. The Standard was at his home in Nairobi's upmarket Kitusuru to bring to you to proceedings. https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001332151/bob-collymore-s-home-heavily-guarded-as-wife-asks-for-privacy Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso told her doctors that she wanted to be discharged from the High Dependency Unit and go home to rest. Eight days after the July 21 conversation, she died from Cancer that she had battled since 1991. https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001335942/what-laboso-told-doctors-days-before-she-died Wambui married Collymore in 2016 in a simplistic wedding that had the entire nation talking. Known to keep her life private, not much was known of the art lover. https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/evewoman/article/2001332099/wambui-kamiru-the-pillar-during-bob-collymore-s-last-days Bob Collymore was prepared for death. He told an interview that being diagnosed with leukaemia did not upset him that much. All that worried him was the people he was leaving behind. https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001332216/collymore-how-can-i-die-and-let-all-these-people-down Passengers from 35 countries were on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi that crashed on 10 March, killing 157 people. Kenya suffered the biggest loss when it lost 32 passengers in the crash. https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001316036/names-of-32-kenyans-who-died-in-ethiopian-airlines-crash The story trailed investigations showing how that the plot to kill Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen was hatched in the same house that sat on the water tank where his body was found in September. https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001341877/murder-most-foul-mp-s-ex-husband-involved-in-cohen-s-killing Prof Abel Mugenda was the husband of Judicial Service Commissioner Prof Olive Mugenda. Initial reports indicated that he died after a short illness, it, however, later emerged that could have leapt to his death from his room at a prestigious hotel in Nyeri town. https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001309168/questions-emerge-over-prof-mugenda-s-death In April, President Uhuru Kenyatta rattled two rebel MPs and a governor allied to Deputy President William Ruto by ordering the immediate withdrawal of their security details. https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001320768/uhuru-goes-after-ruto-men As we start 2020, we promise to continue delivering our stories with generous wit, nuance, and honesty. Happy New Year.

